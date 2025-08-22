Liverpool lead race to sign Marc Guehi

Premier League holder Liverpool are currently leading the race to sign defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

As per Express, the centre-back is in the final year of his contract at the Palace.

Since joining the Eagles from Chelsea in 2021, Guehi has been a regular starter for England and had won 23 caps for his country.

Under Oliver Glasner, he helped the side to win their first ever major trophy in May, where they defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Club final.

He was in action in Palace’s 1-0 victory over Fredrikstad in the UEFA Conference League play-offs, but his future remains uncertain with the club.

The 25-year-old played for the full 90 minutes as Jean-Philippe Mateta bagged the winning goal nine minutes into the second half to give them a slender advantage ahead of the second leg.

Following the game, Palace chairman Steve Parish hinted that the defender would stay at the Selhurst Park after penning the new deal at the club.

“If Marc wants to sign a new contract, he can stay,” Parish told Channel 5. “It’s a difficult situation. Everyone has to sell players to comply with the [financial] rules. It’s a situation we’ll have to look at in the next days.”

Meanwhile, boss Glasner said that he is desperate to keep Guehi at the club as he discussed his team’s lack of options. That is due to Eberechi Eze missing the Tuesday’s game as he closes in on a move to Arsenal.

“Today, we had 17 on-field players available. One from the academy, two players we already told that they should leave the club. So that means we’re with 14 [players] and having six games from the 10th of August until the 31st.