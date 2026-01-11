Liverpool's Conor Bradley to undergo surgery on knee injury
- By Reuters -
- Jan 11, 2026
Liverpool right back Conor Bradley will undergo surgery after injuring his knee in the 0-0 draw at Arsenal, the Premier League club announced on Sunday, with a return to action this season in doubt.
Bradley fell awkwardly near the touchline in stoppage time in an incident that sparked a melee when Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli pushed him off the pitch, thinking the Liverpool player was attempting to run down the clock.
Bradley was eventually taken off on a stretcher, and Martinelli later apologised for his reaction in the heat of the moment.
“Liverpool FC can confirm Conor Bradley has sustained a significant knee injury,” the club said in a statement.
“Bradley will undergo surgery in the coming days and then begin a period of rehabilitation at the AXA Training Centre. No timeframe is being placed on his return to playing at this stage of the process.”
British media reported it was a season-ending injury, although Bradley had not ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. However, he did suffer damage to the bone and ligaments in his left knee.