Living Nostradamus predicts Meghan and Harry’s future amid growing distance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may face increasing distance in their professional lives, according to a new prediction by the Brazilian mystic known as the Living Nostradamus.

Royal Family Updates

The clairvoyant, whose real name is Athos Salomé, has previously gained attention for forecasting major events such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sharing his latest forecast with The Sun, the Living Nostradamus suggests that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, while remaining together as a married couple, may grow apart professionally.

His insights come five years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in what was widely known as ‘Megxit’.

Since then, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have worked together on various media and philanthropic projects from their home in the United States, where they live with their two children.

However, according to the Living Nostradamus, their paths may soon diverge. He believes the couple will experience a “professional separation”, with each focusing on building and managing their individual brands.

Meghan Markle, in particular, is expected to face challenges with her new lifestyle brand, As Ever. The prediction warns of potential difficulties in the brand’s production process and a risk of losing relevance unless the storytelling behind it evolves.

The Living Nostradamus claims his forecasts are rooted in studies of Kabbalah, a mystical Jewish black magic tradition involving the analysis of symbolic cycles and patterns.

Based on these readings, he foresees increased emotional and ideological distance between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, driven by the pressures of maintaining their public image.

Also Read: Meghan Markle goes quiet on Instagram — Here’s what might be behind it

Despite these tensions, the couple are expected to remain married, primarily for stability and brand strength as per the predictions of Living Nostradamus.

Meghan Markle’s attempt to establish herself as a progressive cultural figure in the U.S. may also lead to rising public division, especially as she continues to shape her identity independently from the royal family.