Livvy Dunne talks acting goals after Baywatch debut

Livvy Dunne is jumping onto the small screen, trading her purple LSU Tigers leotard for an iconic red swimsuit. Dunne is set to capture a new kind of attention in the upcoming Baywatch reboot series as she trains for her acting debut.

Reflecting on her new path, the former collegiate gymnast told USA TODAY, “I’ve always loved performing, and I’m a perfectionist. As a gymnast, you’re always striving for that perfect score. I thought this would be such a fun lane to navigate. I’ve always been interested in acting, but as a student-athlete, there’s only so much time in a day.”

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has been taking acting classes seriously, perfecting her craft since her 2024 graduation from Louisiana State University. The 23-year-old athlete stated that landing a role in Baywatch is a special triumph, especially since her journey involved numerous rejections and self-taped auditions.

“To be able to even get one ‘yes,’ it’s huge,” Livvy Dunne remarked, reflecting on finally getting a green light after tireless effort.

The series is reportedly set to air later in 2026 with a 12-episode run. “Everybody knows Baywatch. It’s an iconic franchise,” she claimed. “To be part of this new ensemble and to be surrounded by such talented actors—I mean, I get to learn from Hassie Harrison and Shay Mitchell every day on set. That’s huge.”

While her focus remains on the lifeguard drama for now, Livvy Dunne disclosed that she has already submitted self-tapes for horror projects, noting, “I think that would be a fun challenge. Fingers crossed.”

Looking ahead, Dunne revealed she would love to work with the phenomenal Julia Roberts, who has opened doors for so many actresses. In addition to Roberts, she expressed a desire to collaborate with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, whom she has often been told she resembles.