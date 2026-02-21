Liza Minnelli reveals why Oscars gig with Lady Gaga left her ‘heartbroken'

Despite anticipating sitting in a director-style chair when presenting Best Picture with Lady Gaga, Liza Minnelli claims in her new biography that she was forced to use a wheelchair for her appearance at the 2022 Academy Awards.

In her memoir, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, Minnelli claims she was “inexplicably ordered, not even asked, to sit in a wheelchair or not appear at all,” and that “age and safety” were the reasons cited for the decision. She asserts that because of this last-minute change, she was positioned lower than intended, making it challenging to read the teleprompter.

During the live broadcast, Liza Minnelli appeared slightly confused and stumbled over her lines, leading Gaga to comfort her onstage by whispering, “I got you.” According to the memoir, the incident was deeply upsetting, and Minnelli was devastated by how the situation was handled.

At the 94th Academy Awards, the pair presented the Oscar for Best Picture to CODA. Minnelli also notes that after learning she was distressed, Gaga went backstage to check on her.

The Academy’s representatives have not publicly addressed the allegations. Minnelli’s memoir is set for release on March 10.