Lizzo brings past-present together in new single

Singer-rapper Lizzo has released a new song titled “Don’t Make Me Love U.” The music video for her first release of 2026 features the star in close proximity to her persona from the Cuz I Love You era, naturally leading to a display of big emotions.

Following the 2023 release of her most recent album, Special, Lizzo was sued by former employees for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Since then, she released the 2025 singles “Love in Real Life” and “Still Down Bad” and announced an upcoming album titled Love in Real Life, which has not yet received an official release date.

Lizzo has remained active in other fields despite the three-year gap between albums. In 2025, she was cast as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in a forthcoming biopic, which she is co-producing alongside Forest Whitaker. Additionally, she is set to publish her first children’s book this September, centering on a young girl who befriends a flute.

Earlier this year, the 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to call out trolls after a “fat joke” regarding her body went viral. Sharing a photo of herself in a yellow snake-print string bikini, Lizzo—born Melissa Viviane Jefferson—reminded fans that no one has the right to police her appearance. While she acknowledged the viral comment was a “dumb joke,” she did not specify the exact remarks.

She stated that people were laughing at her simply because of her size and urged her followers never to let anyone shame them for what they choose to do with their bodies. She noted that whether a person is big or small, critics will always find something to say because a person’s body is for themselves, not for others.