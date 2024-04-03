Lizzo is NOT quitting music BUT…

Grammy-winning American singer Lizzo clarified her ‘I quit’ post saying the music industry is not something she is quitting.

Days after she called it quits in an Instagram post, after getting tired of being dragged by everyone in her life and on social media, Lizzo clarified in a new video message she would quit paying attention to the negative energy and not making music.

“I want to make this video because I just need to clarify — when I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention, what I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life which is making music, which is connecting with people because I know I’m not alone,” she said in the video posted on her Instagram handle in the early hours of Wednesday.

The ‘About Damn Time’ singer continued, “If I can just give one person the inspiration or the motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for.”

Concluding her message, Lizzo expressed her gratitude towards her fans for all the love and added, “Thank you. The love that I’ve received means more than you know.”

Pertinent to note here that the video clarification followed her previous statement on Instagram, where the Hip Hop and R&B star noted, “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.”

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name,” she stated, before concluding on, “I didn’t sign up for this shit — I QUIT,” followed by a peace emoji.

Notably, this statement came on account of a legal battle involving Lizzo, where she was sued by three of her former background dancers, on sexual harassment charges.

