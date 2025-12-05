Lizzo lashes out at body-shamers for viral 'fat joke' about her

Lizzo is done staying quiet!

On Thursday, December 4, the 37-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to call out trolls after a “fat joke” about her body went viral online.

Sharing a face-cut photo of herself in a yellow snake-print string bikini, Lizzo reminded fans that no one has the right to police her appearance.

“Today I saw a fat joke about me — in 2025 — and it was viral,” the “Love in Real Life” singer wrote in the caption.

While the singer – Melissa Viviane Jefferson – acknowledged the viral comment was “a dumb joke,” she didn’t specify what was said.

“They were just laughing at me because I’m fat…. Let me be a reminder to everyone to NEVER let anyone shame you for what you choose to do with your body. Because when you’re big they talk s—, when you’re small they talk s—. Your body will never be good enough for them because it’s not FOR them. It’s for you,” she added.

Lizzo further added, “If I get a BBL mind ur business, if lose 100lbs mind ur business, if I gain every pound back and then some… mind ur f—— business.”

She ended her message with a sharp clapback, saying her “fat ass” still lives with a paid off mortgage in the heads of people who keep talking about her