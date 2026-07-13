Love Island USA gave its Season 8 finalists an unforgettable sendoff by introducing a new finale segment featuring heartfelt video messages from a lineup of celebrity fans, including Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Kesha, Ciara and Kehlani.

The surprise came during Sunday’s Season 8 finale before Bryce Detloff and Trinity Tatum were crowned winners of the $100,000 grand prize.

After watching a montage of memorable moments from the season, the finalists were first treated to emotional messages from their families and friends, who reflected on their journeys and relationships formed inside the villa.

The surprises continued when several celebrity fans appeared on screen to congratulate the islanders and celebrate the season’s success.

Lizzo kicked off the star-studded segment by praising the contestants for making the season unforgettable.

“You did it big,” the Grammy-winning singer said. “You ate this season up! You’ve inspired us so much to love. I hope you’re ready to get out of that villa, because your whole life is about to change.”

Demi Lovato also shared a message, telling the finalists they made the summer entertaining while joking about the show’s recurring “french fries” innuendo.

Singer Alex Warren revealed he had been watching the reality series before his concerts each night and playfully showed viewers a bowl of french fries, saying he was a fan of the running joke as well.

Ciara thanked the contestants for bringing the focus back to love, while Jordin Sparks applauded their relationships and gave a special shoutout to Bryce and Trinity for singing her hit song “No Air” during the villa’s karaoke challenge.

Musician Sombr congratulated the islanders on an “amazing season” and said he enjoyed hearing his music featured throughout the series. Kesha also delivered a playful message by referencing her hit song “Your Love Is My Drug,” encouraging the finalists to remember that “only love can save us now.”

Comedian Druski added humor to the segment, joking that he was still single and might join the dating show himself if he attended the reunion.

Kehlani concluded the celebrity messages with words of encouragement, praising the women for showing vulnerability and the men for their personal growth throughout the season.

The surprise left the finalists visibly emotional, with many expressing disbelief that so many stars had been following their journey.

Alongside the finale, Peacock also confirmed that the Love Island USA Season 8 reunion will premiere on August 31. The special will be co-hosted by Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen, bringing the cast back together to revisit the season’s biggest moments.