Lloris reveals Mbappe's biggest weapon before spain clash

Former France captain and legendary shots topper Hugo Lloris has spoken on what sets Kylian Mbappé apart, suggesting the talismanic forward is “unstoppable” when at his best.

France face Spain in a blockbuster 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final in Dallas, and as the match approaches, Lloris pinpointed a particular psychological and tactical attribute over physical attributes to define Mbappé’s genius.

The Ultimate Elite Trait: Game Intelligence While speed is often celebrated, Lloris believes the true strength of his former colleague resides in his mind.

“He has an extra gear, yes, but with some players, their brilliance is difficult to explain,” Lloris admitted to the World Cup. “On the pitch, he has got what all the best players, generation after generation, have got.

He can see everything before everyone else.” Lloris, now plying his trade in MLS with LAFC, compared the 2018 World Cup winner’s approach to a elite athlete waiting to pounce.

Sometimes you see him walking around and then suddenly he goes so fast, like a sprinter. So there is a high and a low, but when there is a high, he is unstoppable.” Chasing History in 2026 The 2026 World Cup performance is proving Lloris correct on Mbappé’s capabilities.

Leading the charge with a fearsome attacking unit including Ousmane Dembl and Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappé was influential once more against Morocco in the quarter-finals. Though he uncharacteristically missed a first-half penalty, the 2018 winner provided an impressive response by opening the scoring on the hour before laying on a assist for Dembl, sealing a 2-0 victory that highlights his ability to flourish under immense pressure in the global showpiece.