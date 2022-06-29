Loadshedding continues as power shortfall exceeds 7,000MW

LAHORE: The electricity crisis in Pakistan has worsened as the power shortfall reached 7,000 megawatts (MW), ARY News reported.

As per details, the country is facing unannounced load-shedding of 10-15 hours as the electricity shortfall has reached 7000MW.

According to sources in the power division, the demand for electricity peaked at 29,000 MW against the available supply of 22,000 MW.

They said that some of the urban centres and rural areas are experiencing loadshedding between 12 to 14 hours.

The prolonged load-shedding has increased the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores.

Meanwhile, prolonged power loadshedding in Karachi has started creating a law and order situation in the port city as citizens irked with unannounced power cuts came out on streets and staged protests in different areas of the metropolis.

Several areas facing the worst power outages including Lyari, Hijrat Colony, Sultanabad, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar and other localities.

Traders of Saddar staged a protest demonstration against K-Electric for carrying out prolonged power cuts. The enraged protestors burnt their electricity bills.

Speaking on the occasion, Karachi traders said despite paying heavy electricity bills, they are facing prolonged power outages, which has badly disturbed their business.

On Monday, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif hinted at more loadshedding in the month of July citing increasing prices of oil and gas in the international market.

This he said while addressing the lawmakers of the coalition partners in Islamabad.

“There are problems of gas and oil, loadshedding may increase in July,” he was quoted as saying. PM Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan are facing tough economic conditions.

