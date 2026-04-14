Loadshedding hours announced in Pakistan to 'curtail price hike'

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to enforce around 2.25 hours of daily electricity loadshedding across Pakistan as part of a “peak relief strategy” aimed at preventing a potential increase of up to Rs6 per unit in power tariffs.

In an official statement, the Power Division said that despite challenging global conditions, electricity generation in the country remains stable and sufficient to meet overall demand.

It said, however, the main challenge arises during peak hours—from 5pm to 1am—when electricity demand surges significantly. The situation is further exacerbated by reduced generation from hydropower plants during the summer season.

The statement noted that meeting this increased demand through expensive fuel sources, such as furnace oil, could lead to a substantial rise in electricity prices.

To address this, the government has decided to suspend power supply for approximately 2.25 hours daily during peak hours. The measure aims to minimize reliance on costly fuel and contain any potential increase in electricity tariffs.

The Power Division said the move is being closely monitored under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has directed authorities to ensure that electricity prices do not rise excessively.

Officials added that while efforts are being made to limit the use of furnace oil, consumers may still face an increase of around Rs1.5 per unit. Without these measures, the hike could have reached Rs5 to Rs6 per unit.

Distribution companies (DISCOs) have been instructed to share loadshedding schedules with consumers in advance and ensure adherence to the announced timings. In case of unscheduled outages due to technical faults, consumers will be informed accordingly.

The government emphasized that the measure is part of a “peak relief strategy” rather than routine loadshedding, aimed specifically at reducing the financial burden on consumers.

Authorities also highlighted that better planning, system reforms, and prioritization of low-cost energy sources have helped reduce electricity prices by an average of 71 paisa per unit between July and February, despite rising global fuel costs — providing a total relief of Rs46 billion.

The government reiterated its commitment to minimizing the impact of international market pressures and ensuring maximum relief to consumers, adding that improved management and timely closure of commercial markets could further help reduce demand and limit price increases.