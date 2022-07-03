Loadshedding to be continued this Eidul Azha, announces minister

GUJRANWALA: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir has announced that loadshedding will not be ended on the occasion of Eidul Azha, however, the duration of power outages will be reduced, ARY News reported on Sunday.

During a press conference in Gujranwala today, Power Minister Khurram Dastgir said that loadshedding could not be ended this Eidul Azha, however, people will witness a reduced duration of power outages.

He detailed that 720 megawatts power plant has been made operational from June 29. The issue of power outages will be addressed next summer after the operationalisation of the new mega project.

Dastgir said that the power crisis was the result of the previous government as it had exhibited criminal negligence by delaying the purchases of the fuel. He added that the coal price was increased as compared to the previous year.

He blamed the former premier Imran Khan for creating hurdles in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The government was bound to complete the 1,200-megawatt Trimmu Jhang power project in 2020 but a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case was lodged.

The record demand for electricity up to 30,000 MW was witnessed on July 30, whereas, the domestic consumers of the electricity suffered power-relatedproblems due to the provision of electricity to the industries.

The federal minister said that the Tarbela power plant will start generating 3,400 megawatts of electricity on July 7 which will gradually reduce the menace of loadshedding.

He announced that all government buildings will be gradually shifted to solar power. He said that those who consumed less than 300 units were given electricity at lower rates. Dastgir said that the government was also trying to shift domestic consumers to solar power.

“A comprehensive policy is being devised for solar panels. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce the solar project in the coming day,’ said the minister.

ENERGY CRISIS SOARS

The electricity shortfall in the country has reached 7,787 megawatts as production is stagnated at 21,213 MW and demand reached 29,000 MW.

According to the power division of the country, the electricity shortfall has reached near 8,000 MW. The demand for electricity in the country has exceeded 29,000 while the production lags at 21,000 MW.

The power division told that currently, a total of 5,430 MW of power is being produced by hydropower while 705 MW are being produced via Thar mill plants. The production via the private sector is 10,241 MW while Wind and solar plants throughout the country are producing 1,742 MW of electricity, it added.

Biogas plants are producing a total of 120 MW, while 2,275 MW are being produced using nuclear power, the power division said.

The load shedding duration in the country has gone up to 14 hours. Areas with greater line losses are suffering from higher durations of load shedding, the power division said.

