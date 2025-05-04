Indian forces violate ceasefire with unprovoked firing on LoC

RAWALPINDI: Indian forces violated the ceasefire agreement by resorting to unprovoked firing on Pakistani posts along the Line of Control (LoC). The Pakistan Army responded forcefully, silencing the enemy’s guns, ARY News reported.

Security officials stated that India opened fire at multiple LoC posts during the night, prompting a strong and immediate response from the Pakistan Army.

The unprovoked firing targeted posts in the Nakyal, Khuiratta, Sharda, and Kel sectors, as well as the Neelum and Haji Pir sectors.

Sources added that the Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to respond decisively to any form of Indian aggression.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting facilitated a visit for Pakistani and international media to the Line of Control (LoC).

The purpose of this visit was to expose India’s baseless and fabricated propaganda regarding so-called and imaginary “terrorist camps” in Pakistan, said a statement on Saturday.

India has repeatedly made unfounded and baseless claims about alleged terrorist hideouts along the LoC.

During this visit, media representatives will be taken to the exact locations falsely propagated by India as terrorist camps and will be presented with factual and on-ground realities that refute these malicious allegations.

“Pakistan reaffirms its steadfast commitment to peace and categorically rejects any form of terrorism or terrorist activities anywhere in the world,” the statement said.

The nation remains resolute in defending its sovereignty, and any aggression by India will be met with a swift and befitting response, the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the federal government of Pakistan imposed a ban on the import of goods from its land, sea, and air routes to India, citing national security and public interest concerns.

According to details, all Indian goods have now been officially declared prohibited. The government has announced that no cargo will be allowed to transit to India through Pakistani territory under any circumstance, including sea, land, or air routes.