Third phase of KP LG by-elections set for October

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially announced the date for the third phase of local government by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.



According to the news, the by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on October 19, 2025.

The elections will fill 913 vacant seats across different Neighbourhood and Village Councils throughout the province.

The ECP has appointed District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, and Monitoring Officers across all districts involved in the elections to ensure transparency and efficiency.

By-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Schedule and Key Dates

ECP has set the program and dates, scheduling submission of nomination papers from September 10 to 12, publishing of submitted candidates’ list on September 15, Scrutiny of nomination papers from September 16 to 18, publishing of approved candidates’ list on September 19, appealing against acceptance or rejection from September 20 to 23, final decision on appeals on September 26, withdrawal of candidature on September 29, list finalization with election symbols allocation on September 30, Polling day on October 19, and announce of the official results on October 22.

The ECP has also banned the transfer and posting of government employees in the concerned districts until the electoral process of the By-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is completed.

