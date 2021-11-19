Local bodies election: ECP issues delimitation schedule

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a schedule for the delimitation process in Balochistan, Sindh and Islamabad before announcing the dates for local bodies elections, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details shared by the election commission, Islamabad will be the first to witness the delimitation process that would commence from Thursday and be completed by February 03, 2022.

The process in Balochistan province would begin from December 6 and be completed by February 28, 2022, followed by the commencement of the delimitation process in Sindh from December 01 and culmination by February 23, 2022.

The ECP will issue a schedule of the local government elections in Sindh, Balochistan, and Islamabad soon after the completion of the delimitation of constituencies.

On November 15, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the federal and Sindh governments to carry out necessary legislation and other acts for the delimitation process ahead of the local bodies elections.

The ECP while announcing its reserved verdict on local bodies polls in Islamabad directed the federal government to issue a notification for local bodies elections in 10 days.

The government should provide necessary data and documents pertaining to polls immediately and in case of a delayed notification, the ECP said that it would begin the delimitation process on its own.

Moreover, the election body has also directed the Sindh government to finalize legislation and other necessary requirements for the delimitation process within two weeks.

It warned that in case of a delay, the ECP would conduct delimitation as per present laws after December 01. “Soon after the delimitation process, election schedule would be announced,” the body said.

