Local bodies elections in 42 cantonments on Sept 12: ECP

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued on Friday the schedule of local bodies elections in 42 cantonments across the country, reported ARY News.

According to a notification put out by the electoral body, polling for the elections on general seats of the cantonment boards will take place on September 12.

A notice inviting nomination papers will be published on July 15. The ECP’s returning officers will receive nomination papers from July 26 to 29, after which a notice regarding the receipt of all the papers will be published.

Scrutiny of papers will start on July 31 and continue until August 3 when a list of candidates whose papers have been accepted will be issued.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers can be filed from August 4 to 7 with appellate authorities to decide them until August 10. A revised list of candidates declared eligible to contest the elections will be issued on August 11.

Candidature can be withdrawn until August 12 while symbols will be allotted on August 13.