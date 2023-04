Local court grants bail to PTI’s Ali Zaidi in ‘fraud’ case

KARACHI: A local court granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh president Ali Haider Zaidi in a ‘fraud’ case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Ali Haider Zaidi was arrested, last week, after a case was registered against him at Ibrahim Hyderi police station on ‘fraud’ charges.

The court’s Judge Ahmad Ali Gabol granted bail to Ali Zaidi and ordered him to submit Rs. 10,000 surety bonds in the court.

The ARY News has received the court’s order for granting bail to Zaidi.

The PTI leader was brought to Malir court under strict security after his physical remand expired today. The police pleaded to the court to extend the physical remand of Ali Zaidi, but it was turned down.

The first information report (FIR) of the case was registered on the complaint of a property dealer, Fazal Elahi, against the PTI leader.

The FIR was registered under Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant, in the FIR, claimed that Zaidi had taken a loan of Rs180 million from him in 2013. He said that as surety, Zaidi give him the papers of a property valued at Rs16.7 million and promised to pay the remaining amount in the next six months.

