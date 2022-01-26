Local Govt Presidential Ordinance challenged in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday summoned reply over the petition challenging the Local Government Presidential Ordinance 2021, ARY News reported.

A bench of the IHC comprised of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani heard the plea of the CDA Officers Association against the LG ordinance.

The court directed to club all petitions against the local government ordinance.

“Holding elections on the basis of an ordinance is equal to fraud,” Barrister Umar Ijaz argued in the court. “Islamabad is joint asset of all four provinces of the country,” the counsel said.

“Presenting a law in the Senate is necessary,” he argued. “More than 80 ordinances have been promulgated in three years of the incumbent government,” he said.

“The scope of making ordinances is not such extensive under Article 89 of the constitution,” the counsel argued.

“The CDA officers have filed the petition to defend the constitution and fundamental rights,” he said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till tomorrow (Thursday).

Comments