Local journalist injured in gun attack in Mirpur Mathelo

GHOTKI: A local journalist, Nasrullah Gadani sustained serious injuries in gun attack in taluka Mirpur Mathelo of Ghotki district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Nasrullah Gadani was going from his home to Mirpur Mathelo Press Club. Armed men in a car opened fire at the journalist at Jarwar Road near Deen Shah and fled from the scene.

Nasrullah Gadani sustained bullet wounds and was carried to Mirpur Mathelo DHQ hospital for medical attendance. He was later shifted to Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

“The injured journalist has sustained three bullet wounds near the chest and abdomen,” hospital sources said. “He has been in a precarious condition”.

Local journalists staged protest at the National Highway and blocked the road for traffic.