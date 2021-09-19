Locals find human bones packed in a sack from empty plot in Lahore

LAHORE: The locals have found a sack with human bones on an empty plot of Lahore’s Defence C area that spreads fear among the citizens, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The locals have found a sack from an empty plot of the Defence area of the provincial capital. After inspection, they discovered that human bones were packed in the sack.

After recovery of the human bones, the locals called police officials to the scene immediately. Police and forensic teams visited the spot and sent the human bones to the forensic laboratory after collecting evidence.

Superintendent Police (SP) Cantt told the media that the human bones and clothes are of a woman. He expressed suspicions that someone had murdered the woman before packing her remains in the sack.

The senior police officer said that the officials were checking the area through CCTV cameras of the area besides collecting evidence from the scene.

Later, the police department registered a case against unidentified persons over the complaint of ASI Aslam under the sections of murder and other serious crimes.

Police said that identification will be completed via DNA of the bones and responsible will be brought to justice soon.