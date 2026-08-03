Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor shares secret hidden from wife

Ram Kapoor has reportedly made another startling disclosure in the most recent episode of Lock Upp.

The 52-year-old star remembered his time working on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. He struggled with obesity back then, and his continuous weight gain caused severe health concerns. He stated that he went through the worst depressive episode of his life during that period.

He shared that the confession he made on the show was a secret from the world and even from his wife, Gautami Kapoor. Ram revealed that neither his wife, Gautami Kapoor, nor anyone else knew about the secret he disclosed.

“I have kept one secret from the world; even my wife doesn’t know. During the show (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain), I went through the absolute worst depression of my life,” said Ram Kapoor.

The actor revealed that the doctors had even warned him that he might not survive for six months.

He went on to remark, “I could’ve had a diabetic stroke because I was on insulin three times a day. My sugar was between 400 and 600, and I was working for 14 hours a day. I didn’t want to do anything about it because I was getting so much love and making so much money. How could I walk away from all that? I became a very ugly person.”

Ram Kapoor further claimed that Gautami and his children only learned about this depressive stage from the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2.