Logan Paul betrays CM Punk with brutal attack

Logan Paul, a YouTuber turned WWE Superstar, delivered a brutal knockout punch on CM Punk, the freshly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, at the end of this week’s Monday Night RAW.

The attack solidified Paul’s full-time villain role and allegiance with Paul Heyman’s group, The Vision.

However, the evening was tense, beginning with CM Punk declaring his desire to be a “fighting champion.” Logan Paul instantly intervened, claiming he deserved a title shot.

Amid a dispute with Heyman’s clients, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Punk told Paul he had a choice: fight him or go.

Paul immediately left but reappeared later in the main event tag team bout, when Punk and Jey Uso faced Breakker and Reed.

The contest concluded in a wild brawl with a double count-out. Just as it looked like Paul was going to help Punk fight the attacking Vision members. The audience was left stunned.

Paul put on his iconic cheating weapon, brass knuckles, and delivered a devastating hit to CM Punk.

The deception was complete when Paul presented the brass knuckles to an amused Paul Heyman, essentially joining forces with the faction.

Furthermore, this alliance immediately identifies Paul as a top-tier threat, paving the way for a huge clash, likely at the forthcoming Survivor Series: War Games event.