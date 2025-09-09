Logan Paul addresses split rumours weeks after marriage

WWE star and YouTuber Logan Paul and his wife, Nina Agdal, have finally addressed the speculations of their split, only weeks after exchanging vows last month.

Logan Paul, 30, and Nina Agdal, 33, shut down the rumours of a breakup which started to swirl earlier this month, after a paparazzi video of the newlyweds from Paris, being involved in a heated argument, went viral on social media. The clip showed the wrestler’s wife trying to make him trip as he exited a black chauffeur-driven Limo after a fight, moments before she came out of the same vehicle and followed him into the hotel.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, the paparazzo suggested that the couple is having early trouble in paradise, only days after their dreamy Lake Como nuptials.

However, in response to the viral video, Paul and Agdal have now seemingly laughed off the split speculations by recreating the same moment while maintaining a trolling giggle on their faces.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he captioned, “y’all are trippin,” hinting that all is really well between them.

