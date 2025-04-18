LOGOUT: A Gripping Tale of Obsession, Deception, and Social Media Frenzy!

LOGOUT revolves around the high-stakes world of social media, following influencer Pratyush Dua (Babil Khan), who lives alone in Delhi under the online persona ‘Pratman.’

A phone addict with nearly 10 million followers, he’s locked in a fierce race against rival influencer Ankita (Anisha Victor) to hit the milestone first. His manager JD (Gandharv Dewan) pushes him to win, as a lucrative brand deal depends on it.

In a desperate bid for followers, Pratyush collaborates with Bhuvan Bam, gets drunk, and pleads with fans in a live stream. The next morning, he discovers his phone is missing. Tracking it via his PC, he gets an email from a girl named Aabha, who claims a cab driver found it. She demands payment for its return, forcing Pratyush to share his password for an OTP.

Soon, he realizes Aabha isn’t who she claims—she’s a fan who stole his phone and blackmails him into engaging with her, threatening to expose him online. The rest of the film unfolds as Pratyush fights to regain control of his life.

Story Review:

Biswapati Sarkar’s script is sharp and timely, maintaining tension despite minimal on-screen interactions. However, the climax disappoints, leaving key questions—like how Pratyush lost his phone and the unresolved subplot involving his ex-girlfriend Smriti—unanswered.

Direction & Execution:

Amit Golani’s direction excels in crafting authentic digital interactions and suspense within an unconventional setup. The film’s tension is gripping, though the second half falters with loose ends.

Performances:

Babil Khan delivers a compelling performance, carrying the film with his nuanced acting. Nimisha Nair (the mysterious caller) impresses with her voice work, while Rasika Dugal adds warmth in a brief cameo.

Technical Aspects:

The forgettable song ‘Tipi Tipi Tap’ is overshadowed by Haroon & Gavin’s tense background score. Standout elements include the sleek production design (especially Pratyush’s home) and realistic VFX for on-screen digital interfaces.

Verdict:

LOGOUT is a gripping social media thriller with a strong first half and a standout lead performance. However, its weak resolution and unanswered plot holes slightly undermine its impact. Still, it’s a relevant and engaging watch.