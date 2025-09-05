Lokah Chapter 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan's female superhero film achieves box office feat

Indian Malayalam-language female superhero movie, ‘Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has crossed the coveted 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

After opening to generally positive reviews on August 28, ‘Lokah Chapter 1’, subtitled ‘Chandra’, which has garnered amazing reviews from critics, is continuing its record-breaking run on the global box office.

As reported by the Indian media, the title achieved a remarkable feat, earning more than INR100 crores in its first week ticket sales, which includes domestic collection of INR63.50 crores.

With the great reviews across the internet and solid word of mouth, the superhero flick stands as the third-highest-grossing Malayalam movie of 2025, with a collection of INR120 crore.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, actor Dulquer Salmaan backs ‘Lokah Chapter 1’, under his banner Wayfarer Films. The title co-stars Kalyani Priyadarshan with Nalsen and Sandy, along with Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha.

Set as the first instalment of the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe (WCU), the title follows the story of a ‘young woman who discovers supernatural abilities while facing personal challenges’. “As evil emerges, she must accept her powers and destiny in a transforming world,” the synopsis read.