‘London Plan’ being implemented against Imran Khan: Farrukh

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib on Friday claimed that the ‘London Plan’ is being implemented against Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Farrukh Habib said that PTI rivals are targeting Imran Khan for settling personal scores. He added that the whole state is gathered to take action against the PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest warrant.

Habib expressed that an arrest warrant was also issued against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah but no action was taken so far, on the other hand, the state authorities are ready to take action against Khan.

PTI leader said that Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park looked like an occupied area which was raided and teargassed by the police yesterday.

Talking about the PTI chief cases, Farrukh Habib said that the PDM government booked Imran Khan under 85 different cases. He termed all the cases ‘fake’.

Farrukh Habib forwarded the PTI chief message in which Imran Khan said that he is ready to talk to everyone for the betterment of the country except the thieves.

