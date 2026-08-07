London removes horror movie poster after complaints

Following complaints that it was too distressing to look at, a poster for a horror film was banned from the London Underground. While traveling with their families, many people were particularly concerned that small children would see it.

The poster—which featured a young girl’s lifeless face with gray skin, cracked lips, and a mummy cloth covering a portion of her head—was created to promote Lee Cronin’s film The Mummy.

However, the image quickly caught people’s attention, but not for the right reasons.

The Advertising Standards Authority received complaints from over thirty people who claimed the poster was too upsetting for public spaces.

Warner Bros. defended the advertisement, claiming it was created responsibly. Additionally, the studio stated that the girl’s face lacked expression and that there was no violent or frightening movement in the image. It also mentioned that the poster had been approved by Transport for London’s advertising partner prior to its installation.

The Advertising Standards Authority reached a different conclusion, stating that because of the girl’s appearance, many people would interpret the photo as a real dead child. As a result, the authority decided that the advertisement should not be displayed in public areas where it could upset small children.