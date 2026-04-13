London stocks slip after US-Iran talks falter, uncertainty lingers

London’s stock indexes fell on Monday after the ‌U.S. moved to blockade Iranian shipping following the collapse of the weekend peace talks that dimmed hopes of a swift end to the Middle ​East conflict.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.4% to ​10,558.38 points by 0944 GMT, while the midcap FTSE ⁠250 slipped 0.8%.