London to host spectacular Princess Diana floral display

A magnificent new floral exhibition dedicated to celebrating the timeless style and incredible humanitarian work of Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, is on its way to the capital.

Internationally renowned floral show company Fleurs de Villes will host Fleurs de Villes DIANA in the East Wing Galleries at Somerset House. From September 16 – October 6, 2026, the floral art exhibition will combine exquisite floral artistry and a unique look at the life of Diana with a fantastic cause.

Iconic Fashion Rendered in Thousands of Fresh Flowers

Here, the UK’s top floral designers will create 15 sensational life-sized mannequins entirely from fresh flowers, meticulously recreating some of Diana’s most recognisable fashion looks. These aren’t just about the beauty of flowers – each design is inspired by an important moment in Diana’s life and the important charities that she supported worldwide.

Expect spectacular displays based on events such as:

The Angolan Minefield Walk: Paying homage to Diana’s courageous journey through an active minefield in 1997 to champion the ban on landmines.

Breaking HIV/AIDS Stigma: Showcasing the floral interpretation of the famous ensembles worn by Diana as she challenged attitudes towards HIV/AIDS by holding the hands of patients in the 1980s.

High-Glamour Humanitarian Galas: Exquisite botanical tributes to Diana’s stunning evening gowns worn at global charity functions.

“Diana believed that young people have the power to change the world for the better. By coming along, you help support this mission.” – Somerset House

Proceeds will Support The Diana Award

The world premiere exhibition is proudly presented in official partnership with The Diana Award, the only charity that exists to continue Diana’s legacy. The charity works to support young people with the aim of enabling them to create positive change in the world, and FdT DIANA embraces this mission, with a percentage of every ticket sold going to help fund the organisation’s crucial work.

As well as enjoying the stunning gallery installations, visitors will also be invited to vote in the exhibition’s “Fan Favourite” competition to select their favourite floral display, and can capture numerous custom photo opportunities around the East Wing.

Tickets, Exhibition Times and Locations

Planning on attending this royal floral experience? Be sure to save these details:

Venue: East Wing Galleries, Somerset House, London

Dates: September 16 – October 6, 2026

Opening times:

Sunday to Wednesday: 9.30 am to 7.00 pm (last entry 6.15 pm)

Thursday to Saturday: 9.30 am to 8.00 pm (last entry 7.15 pm)

Tickets: Adults 34.25 (incl. £2.25 booking fee).

With its immense popularity worldwide, both Fleurs de Villes and the enduring legacy of Princess Diana, tickets are likely to sell out fast so early booking via the official Somerset House website is strongly recommended.