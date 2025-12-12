London's Heathrow Airport names former BT boss Jansen as chairman

London-based Heathrow Airport on Thursday appointed Philip Jansen, chairman and former BT Group CEO, as its new chairman to steer the airport through a crucial period of growth.

Jansen, who will succeed Paul Deighton after he steps down at the end of the year following a 9-year stint, was widely expected to be named as the next chairman for Europe’s busiest airport, according to media reports.

Heathrow is set to undergo a 49 billion pound ($64 billion) expansion, which includes adding a third runway, that the UK government has chosen to back to boost UK economic growth and end decades of uncertainty over the airport’s future.

“I’m keenly aware of the instrumental role Heathrow plays in the success of the UK economy and I’m motivated to play my part in its future,” Jansen said in a statement.

Jansen steered BT through a key period in its 177-year-old history. During his tenure at the telecom group from 2019 to 2024, he secured funding for a national fibre network for 25 million homes and businesses and handled the arrival of billionaire investor Patrick Drahi on the shareholder register.

“(Jansen’s) expert guidance will be essential as we progress our development plans,” Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said.