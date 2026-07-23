Long John Silver’s store closures: Complete breakdown of shuttered locations and remaining outlets

Fast-casual seafood giant Long John Silver’s is undergoing a significant footprint restructuring across the United States. According to the brand’s latest Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), the chain saw a net reduction of 23 locations over the past year, dropping its total U.S. store count to 476 active locations (comprising roughly 214 company-owned stores and 262 franchised units).

Since 2023, the chain has shuttered more than 110 locations nationwide. However, company executives emphasize that these closures reflect routine lease expirations, market optimization, and the exit from co-branded spaces (such as shared units with Taco Bell, KFC, and A&W), rather than a signs of systemic decline.

State-by-State Breakdown: Where the Recent Closures Hit

New regulatory filings lay out where the latest wave of restaurant shutdowns is happening — and it’s spread across 18 states, hitting both franchise and corporate locations.

The biggest hits:

Ohio leads with 5 closures, including 1 company-owned store.

Arizona and Texas follow with 3 closures each. Texas also lost 1 corporate location.

Colorado, Connecticut, Nebraska, and New York each saw 2 franchise stores shut down.

One-off closures:

Another 11 states reported single closures. That list includes CA, FL, MO, SC, TN, and VA, plus corporate-owned locations in KS, MD, MI, and PA, and Kentucky.

So while franchises are taking most of the losses, several company-owned restaurants in the Midwest and East Coast are also on the closure list.

Is Long John Silver’s Shutting Down Entirely?

No. While the reduction in physical footprint has led to speculation online, Long John Silver’s leadership team confirms the company remains on solid financial footing under parent firm Four Oaks Partners.

Shift Away from Co-Branded Units

Nearly 70 of the recent closures over the past three years stem from Long John Silver’s exiting co-branded arrangements with brands like KFC and Taco Bell. The quick-service industry has moved heavily toward dedicated, single-brand drive-thru locations.

Focus on Modernized Remodels

Rather than maintaining older “fish shack” style buildings from past decades, the chain is investing in updated store layouts featuring digital menu boards, self-service ordering kiosks, and streamlined drive-thrus. Newly renovated locations in key markets like Michigan and Texas have delivered record sales volumes.

International Growth & Grocery Retail

Beyond traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants in the U.S., Long John Silver’s has expanded its international footprint across Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, while also launching its iconic sauces into retail grocery chains nationwide.

How to Find a Long John Silver’s Open Near You

If your local store has recently closed, you can verify active locations, operating hours, and drive-thru availability using the official Long John Silver’s Store Locator on their website or via the official mobile app.