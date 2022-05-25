Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Long March: Farrukh Habib compares Rana Sanaullah with India’s Amit Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib on Wednesday compared Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah with Indian Home Minister Amit Shah while accusing him of using hired goons and members of banned organisation in his “illegal crackdown” on PTI supporters trying to reach the capital for long march.

“Rana Sanaullah’s plan has been exposed, he has brought in terrorists of banned organisations under police patronage who are attacking PTI leaders and workers’ caravans on their way to Islamabad,” said Farrukh Habib.

The former MNA said that Rana Sanaullah has a history of relations with banned terrorist organisations and “everyone has seen his pictures and videos with them”.

He maintained that the government has turned the whole country into “India-Occupied Kashmir” and it seems PM Shehbaz Sharif has turned into “Narendra Modi and Rana Sanaullah is not Rana Sanaullah but Amit Shah”

A number of other PTI leaders also protested over and shared videos of police torture which showed some plain-clothed men attacking vehicles.

PTI leader Kanwal Shauzab also shared a video accusing the Punjab Police of attacking women like India’s RSS goons.

She also accused Rana Sanaullah of using terrorists to attack PTI workers and supporters.

“Lahore has turned into India-Occupied Kashmir, Gullu Butts are attacking PTI leaders and supporters’ vehicles. Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the leader of these extremist terrorists for she warned the nation about what Rana Sanaullah can do,” said Kanwal Shauzab.

