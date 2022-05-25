Long March: Farrukh Habib compares Rana Sanaullah with India’s Amit Shah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib on Wednesday compared Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah with Indian Home Minister Amit Shah while accusing him of using hired goons and members of banned organisation in his “illegal crackdown” on PTI supporters trying to reach the capital for long march.

“Rana Sanaullah’s plan has been exposed, he has brought in terrorists of banned organisations under police patronage who are attacking PTI leaders and workers’ caravans on their way to Islamabad,” said Farrukh Habib.

The former MNA said that Rana Sanaullah has a history of relations with banned terrorist organisations and “everyone has seen his pictures and videos with them”.

اس امپورٹڈ حکومت نے پنجاب کی پولیس کو مقبوضہ کشمیر کی بھارتی فوج بنا دیا ہے۔ نہتے شہریوں پر لاٹھی چارج شیلنگ اور گرفتاریاں کی جا رہی ہیں@FarrukhHabibISF #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/wiS6emtgtH — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 25, 2022

He maintained that the government has turned the whole country into “India-Occupied Kashmir” and it seems PM Shehbaz Sharif has turned into “Narendra Modi and Rana Sanaullah is not Rana Sanaullah but Amit Shah”

A number of other PTI leaders also protested over and shared videos of police torture which showed some plain-clothed men attacking vehicles.

PTI leader Kanwal Shauzab also shared a video accusing the Punjab Police of attacking women like India’s RSS goons.

پنجاب پولیس غنڈہ گردی اور ریاستی دہشت گردی کے کھلے آڈر لئے PTI# خواتین کی بس پر حملہ کر رہے ہیں انکو یہ آڈر راناثنا اور اسکی مالکن #مریم_جھوٹی نے دئے ہیں کہ نہتی پرامن خواتین پر #RSS کے غنڈوں کیطرح اٹیک کرو جیسا باپ بھگوڑا بے شرم ہے ویسی ہی بیٹی بے غیرت #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/ASzyTCvHgh — Kanwal Shauzab Ex-MNA (@KanwalMna) May 25, 2022

انڈیا کیطرح RSS# اب مودی کے یار ن لیگ والے بھی اسی انتہا پسندی کیساتھ پاکستانی پرامن شہریوں پر لاٹھیاں برسا رہے ہیں

اور اس انتہا پسند دہشت گردوں کی سرغنہ #مریم_جھوٹی @MaryamNSharif ہے جو عوام کو دھمکیاں لگا رہی تھی کہ سوچ کر نکلنا راناثنا وزیر داخلہ ہے#حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ — Kanwal Shauzab Ex-MNA (@KanwalMna) May 25, 2022

She also accused Rana Sanaullah of using terrorists to attack PTI workers and supporters.

“Lahore has turned into India-Occupied Kashmir, Gullu Butts are attacking PTI leaders and supporters’ vehicles. Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the leader of these extremist terrorists for she warned the nation about what Rana Sanaullah can do,” said Kanwal Shauzab.

