PTI long march: SC moved for protection against arrests, blockades

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against arrests and blockades during the long march led by party chairman Imran Khan and asked the apex court to provide protection against these tactics in future, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTI in its plea asked the apex court to direct federal and provincial governments against violent measures against the peaceful marchers in future besides also issuing directives to the inspector generals of police (IGs) against the arrest of leaders and activists of the PTI.

The party further sought the Supreme Court’s intervention in ensuring that no containers are placed on the route of the march and also direct the government over the use of force against the marchers.

The petition has made federal and provincial governments and IGs respondents in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) had allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stage a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 and stopped the government from carrying out raids on houses and offices when Imran Khan led his long march towards Islamabad on May 25.

Imran Khan-led PTI was granted permission by the Supreme Court (SC) to stage a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 and directed the government to stop raiding PTI offices and houses of the activists.

The top court also directed releasing those lawyers who are not accused of serious criminal activities and issued orders to immediately release PTI workers under MPO. The interior ministry has been stopped from unnecessary use of force against the political workers.

The court ordered the authorities to assure maintain the sanctity of home and the privacy of the family. However, the apex court rejected PTI’s request to immediately remove barricades from the routes.

