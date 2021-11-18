Longest partial lunar eclipse tomorrow. Will it be visible in Pakistan?

The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years will occur on Nov 11 (tomorrow).

The lunar eclipse, the last for this year, will be the longest since the 15th century. The last time an eclipse this long was sighted on Feb 18, 1440.

The duration of the eclipse will be three hours and 28 minutes and 24 seconds.

Lunar eclipses occur when the earth moves between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow on the moon.

However, partial lunar eclipse happens when the three celestial bodies are not perfectly aligned. Therefore, the earth only shadows a part of the moon, and not the entire body.

Will the eclipse be visible in Pakistan?

The eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan. Sky gazers in Northeast India, North America, South America, eastern Asia, Australia and Pacific region will be able to sight it.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), this century will experience a total of 228 lunar eclipses with a maximum of three lunar eclipses a year.

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 happed on May 26 when the super blood moon was viewed. The Nov 19 eclipse will be the second and the last lunar eclipse for this year.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!