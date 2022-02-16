Bollywood’s Taapsee Pannu interacts with Pakistan’s Areeba Habib; here’s why

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu thanked her Pakistani counterpart Areeba Habib for praising her work in the Netflix film Looop Lapeta.

It is pertinent to mention that Areeba Habib posted a picture from the picture and praised the Bollywood star’s work.

“Kamal,” she wrote. The Bollywood star thanked her in return.

The Indian Hindi-language comedy thriller film Looop Lapeta is 2022 is directed by Aakash Bhatia and jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment. It is an adaptation of Run Lola Run.

“When her boyfriend loses a mobster’s cash, Savi (Pannu) races against the clock to save the day if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends,” the film’s plot on IMDb read.

Apart from Taapsee Pannu, the cast include Bhupesh Bandekar, Alistar Bennis, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajendra Chawla, Shreya Dhanwanthary among others.

The film received mix to negative reviews with a 5.1/10 rating on IMDb.

The music score is from Rahul Pais and Nariman Khambata. Singers Sidhant Mago, Mayank Mehra, Santanu Ghatak, Rahul Pais, Nariman Khambata have sung the soundtracks.

