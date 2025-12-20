Loraine Cheshire passes away

Actress Lorraine Cheshire passed away at the age of 65.

In recent news, actress Lorraine Cheshire passed away at the age of 65. According to her partner, John Dixon, who wrote on Facebook: “The love of my life passed away early this morning, 46 years, and now my heart is broken. To the green fields beyond”.

She made her debut in the industry in 1999 in the TV show, The Cops. She went on to star in Holby City, Early Doors and Life On Mars.

In 2007, she joined Waterloo Road as Fleur Budgen and appeared in several episodes over the course of five years, earning herself a name in the industry.

Recently, she appeared in Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge as Lorraine Bird and in hit comedy Trollied as Sue.

Her last project before her death was a short movie called Incompatible, in which she played the character Pauline.

Her Early Doors co-star Christine Bottomley shared an image of a lit candle, a glass of brandy and a Coca-Cola on her Instagram story alongside the caption: “No words today”.

Another industry friend, Anthony Crank, shared, “Just heard the horrific news that beautiful Lorraine has passed over. One of the kindest, funniest, beautiful and caring souls I ever had the privilege to know”.

She concluded her message, “My heart goes out to John and all who knew her. This week is awful, just hell on earth. Please give your loved ones the biggest squeeze tonight. REST IN POWER YOU ABSOLUTE QUEEN”.