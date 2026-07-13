Lord Frederick lends support to Prince Michael of Kent at Wimbledon

On the final day of the Championships, Prince Michael of Kent made an unprecedented public appearance at Wimbledon, where his family cheered him on as he entered the prestigious Royal Box. Ahead of the men’s singles final at the All England Club, the 83-year-old prince—who turns 84 next month—entered the VIP seating area with the assistance of his son, Lord Frederick Windsor.

Lord Frederick guided his father to his seat using a walking stick, while his daughter, Lady Gabriella Kingston, remained nearby, holding her father’s arm. They were joined by actress Sophie Winkleman, the wife of Lord Frederick, who looked sophisticated as she took her seat with the family for one of the season’s major tennis events.

Attending the men’s singles final at the All England Club, she attracted widespread attention in a lovely floral maxi dress from the British brand ME+EM. Sophie’s outfit featured a button-front bodice, a flowing tiered skirt, short puffed sleeves, and a beautiful floral pattern in gentle pink and burgundy hues.

The Royal Box was soon filled with additional well-known faces, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.