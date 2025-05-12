THIS anime debut might crush Solo Leveling’s records

Solo Leveling may have ruled the anime world since its 2024 debut, but a new challenger by the name of Lord of Mysteries is now getting attention for possibly taking its crown.

As fans wait for the next big hit, many are wondering if this upcoming series from China could match or even beat Solo Leveling’s success.

Now, a strong new competitor is set to arrive in the form of Lord of Mysteries, a Chinese steampunk anime that could challenge Solo Leveling’s top spot.

Lord of Mysteries is based on a popular web novel and is due to launch on 7 July 2025. The anime news world is watching closely as this new series prepares to take centre stage.

While Solo Leveling uses a well-known video game-style progression system, Lord of Mysteries offers something different.

Set in a foggy Victorian-style world full of Tarot cards, cosmic forces, and secret rituals, Lord of Mysteries doesn’t follow the usual RPG path.

Instead of grinding for experience points, the main character, Klein Moretti (actually Zhou Mingrui in Moretti’s body), must navigate a hidden supernatural society.

The anime adaptation of Lord of Mysteries is produced by B.CMAY Pictures, the same studio behind The King’s Avatar.

Read More: When will Solo Leveling season 3 be released? Key details revealed

The third trailer for the series, released on 4 March 2025 (which also happens to be Klein’s birthday in the story), shows impressive animation.

It combines 2D characters with detailed 3D environments, matching the quality of top Japanese studios. This has caused a lot of excitement in recent Anime News updates.

Unlike some rushed anime projects, Lord of Mysteries has been in careful development, with a long-term vision and strong attention to detail. In the anime news scene, this thoughtful approach has been praised as a sign of serious commitment to quality.

Solo Leveling remains a huge name in the anime world, mentioned again and again as the leader of the pack. But with the upcoming launch of Lord of Mysteries, some fans believe it could finally be time for Solo Leveling to share the spotlight or even step aside.

Solo Leveling will not be easy to beat, but Lord of Mysteries might just be the anime to do it.