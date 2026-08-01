Lorde halts 'Lollapalooza' after fans pass out in crowd

Lorde paused the Lollapalooza show after several fans passed out in the crowd.

During her performance on the music festival’s first night, Lorde briefly stalled the show because fans near the front of the crowd were losing consciousness. According to an NBC Chicago producer at the show. The pop performer called for security at least three times to help the fans.

Before the show started, it drew massive numbers of hundreds of thousands of music fans in attendance, and those at the front were likely there since the gates opened roughly 10 hours prior.

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It’s been more than a decade since Lorde last fully graced a stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Back in 2014, the then-17-year-old was riding high on her megahit “Royals,” a rising star who looked every bit the comfortably chill teen backstage before her performance. And while she casually talked about being tapped to curate The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 soundtrack and had set a record on the alternative chart with her breakthrough song, she already appeared headliner-ready, with her charisma and command of the stage.

She was set for the top of the bill in 2017, but torrential rains brought the fest to an early end and, after only a couple of songs, her show was cut short as the fest was evacuated.