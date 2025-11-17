Lordle Confirmed as All Points East 2026 Headliner

Two-time Grammy winner Lorde has been confirmed as a main headliner for the All Points East festival in London’s Victoria Park on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

Lorde, noted for her insightful lyrics and genre-defying sound, recently released new music, including the single “What Was That,” and her fourth studio album, Virgin, debuted at No. 1 in the UK.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter’s album Virgin has been a huge success, and her main set is highly anticipated.

PinkPantheress, a British singer-songwriter and producer who rose to stardom on TikTok and was recently shortlisted for the Mercury Prize for her mixtape Fancy That, will be joining Lorde.

PinkPantheress is known for her emotive dance-pop, which is featured on her debut studio album, Heaven Knows.

Her artistry was also honoured recently when she received her first Grammy nominations for “Illegal” (Best Dance Pop Recording) and her mixtape Fancy That (Best Dance/Electronic Album).

Zara Larsson, the Swedish singer-songwriter who recently completed her Midnight Sun Tour, joins the stellar supporting cast for the East London festival.

Larsson is noted for her unique blend of R&B and club-influenced pop, which has resulted in a succession of multi-platinum songs such as “Lush Life.”

Other artists confirmed to play on Lorde’s day include ML Buch and Fabiana Palladino, both of whom contributed to Lorde’s most recent album, Virgin. The lineup also features Esha (likely Esha Tewari), Oklou, Rose Gray, and Audrey Hobert.

The announcement surfaces after Deftones (on August 23rd) and Tyler, the Creator (on August 28th and 29th) were confirmed as headliners for the 2026 festival.

On the other hand, Dua Lipa was recently seen enjoying some solo time during her ongoing Radical Optimism Tour, which concludes in December 2025.

The 30-year-old singer opted for a night out on her own, dancing joyfully in Brazil. Dressed in a tiger print short dress and bright red heels, Dua caught the eyes of fans who playfully dubbed her a “Latina” following the event’s viral videos.