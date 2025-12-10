Lori Loughlin eyes career rebound after Varsity Blues scandal

With a much-awaited return to Hallmark, “Full House” alum Lori Loughlin is reclaiming her wholesome image as she navigates life after the Varsity Blues controversy and recent marital problems.

Lori Loughlin, who is getting ready to play Abigail Stanton again in Hallmark’s “When Calls The Heart” after a seven-year break, has had a difficult few years on both a personal and professional level. She was imprisoned for two months due to her involvement in the college admissions scandal, and she separated from her husband of almost 28 years, Mossimo Giannulli.

However, observers predicted that Lori Loughlin could possibly make a powerful recovery despite the losses. Additionally, the timing is ideal.

“Cancel culture has eased up in recent years, and, depending on the offense, audiences have become much more forgiving,” The Honig Company’s founder, Steve Honig, told Fox News Digital. “More and more we are seeing celebrities weather storms and bounce back. There is also some truth to the old adage that time heals all wounds, and Loughlin has been off-the-grid for some time now.”

“Loughlin’s return to her original roots is a smart move on her part, and fortunate for her that her previous employer is willing to have her back,” Steve Honig further said, adding, “She was very well-established in her genre, and going back to it will reinforce her pre-scandal image and help ingratiate her with her core audience.”

“Her bread and butter is wholesome family entertainment, and that’s her ace in the hole,” Honig added. “She needs to stick to what she knows and where she has a successful history.”

According to Doug Eldridge, the founder of Achilles PR, Loughlin’s relatability has given her some empathy.

“We are a nation based on second chances. We love the comeback story, and we’ve always embraced the underdog. Loughlin fits both roles,” Doug Eldridge remarked.

“She was caught, convicted, and spent two months in jail,” Doug Eldridge continued. “Most Americans turn on the news and see rampant insider trading in the halls of Congress or violent criminals walking the streets due to cashless bail. Yet, here was a woman who did everything possible to give her children a competitive advantage, and she was paraded around and made an example of.”