Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli part ways after 27 years of marriage

American actor Lori Loughlin and her fashion tycoon husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have parted ways after being married for 27 years.

As reported by the foreign media, ‘Full House’ actor Lori Loughlin, 61, and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 62, who have been married since 1997 and share two daughters, have gone their own separate ways, confirmed her rep Elizabeth Much.

“They are living apart,” she confirmed to a publication. “And taking a break from their marriage.”

Moreover, the rep also affirmed that ‘there are no legal proceedings at this time’.

It is pertinent to note here that Loughlin, who was previously married to investment banker and entertainment executive Michael R. Burns for seven years, before their divorce in 1996, eloped with Mossimo founder on the following Thanksgiving, two years after they first met. The couple share two daughters, Isabella Rose, 27, and YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, whereas he is also the father to a son, Gianni, from his previous marriage.

Their breakup follows the estranged couple listing their 11,800-square-foot California mansion in Hidden Hills for $16.5 million in February. The couple had purchased the estate in August 2020, a year after they were embroiled in a high-profile college admissions scandal involving their two daughters.