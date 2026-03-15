Lorient stun second placed Lens with 2-1 win in Ligue 1

Second-placed Lens missed the opportunity to go top of the Ligue 1 table when they slipped ​to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Lorient ‌on Saturday as Aiyegun Tosin netted the winner for the hosts midway through the second half.

Lens stay on 56 points ​from 26 games, one point behind leaders ​Paris St Germain, who have played a game ⁠fewer and are not in action this weekend ​as they face Chelsea in the second leg of ​their Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday.

Lorient climb two places to eighth with 37 points from 26 games as they ​took the lead through Bamba Dieng, only for ​Lens to equalise via Odsonne Edouard.

The hosts were in front ‌on ⁠18 minutes when Dieng turned the ball in from a rebound to score his seventh goal of the Ligue 1 season and fourth in as many ​games.

They held that ​advantage until ⁠halftime, but Lens equalised early in the second period as Edouard took a ​good pass from Mamadou Sangare in the ​box ⁠and finished low into the net.

Lorient regained the lead on 65 minutes with their first shot in the ⁠second ​half as Tosin made space ​for the strike after a pass from Arsene Kouassi and provided a ​clinical finish.