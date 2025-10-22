Los Angeles saw a unique event as fans flocked to an early screening of the absurdist sci-fi comedy “Bugonia”.The twist to watch the film “Bugonia” is that the attendees should be bald.

The screening, hosted by Focus Features, of the film “Bugonia” encouraged audiences to shave their heads to gain entry to the film, which stars Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone. Stone and Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos have garnered acclaim for their previous collaborations in Oscar-nominated films “Poor Things” and “The Favourite”. “Bugonia” is set to hit selected theatres on Friday and will roll out across the U.S. on October 31.

In the film, Stone portrays a powerful pharmaceutical CEO, Michelle Fuller, who is kidnapped by two conspiracy theorist cousins convinced she is an alien, prompting them to shave her head.

Fans embraced the challenge, with some even taking advantage of a barber on-site to get buzz cuts. A resident, Sam Sherman, expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity, stating, “I was already thinking of shaving my head. I saw a post about this and thought it was a perfect excuse to see ‘Bugonia’ early, get a free haircut, and enjoy a free movie”.

Matthew Lopez, also from Los Angeles, praised the concept, saying it created an immersive experience. “It’s almost feeling immersive, like, ‘I did it, she did it.’ I can feel some connection to the story”, he noted.

For Richard Chong, the event was a chance to appease friends and family. “I like the director. I think he’s really good, very weird, and my friends hate my bowl cut, so this is for them—and my wife, who really hates it”, he shared.