Woman’s dream turns into $50,000 lottery win

A woman from Maryland had an amazing stroke of luck recently. She dreamt of a set of numbers – 9-9-0-0-0 – and decided to use them to play the lottery.

This lucky dream happened in December. The woman remembered the numbers clearly after waking up and couldn’t shake the feeling that they were special. She and her husband were in a hurry one day, but she insisted on stopping at a convenience store called Zip In Mart in Oxon Hill.

“We were running late, and I almost forgot to play,” the woman explained. “But I knew we just had to play those numbers from my dream.”

She bought a lottery ticket using the numbers from her dream for the Pick 5 lottery. And guess what? Those numbers came up in the evening drawing on December 20th!

The couple couldn’t believe their eyes when they checked the winning numbers.

“My wife showed me, but it didn’t seem real,” her husband said. “But when you have that kind of luck, you have to be ready for it, and thankfully we were.”

Their dream had come true! They won a huge prize of $50,000.

The couple is still deciding how to spend their lottery winnings.

“Whatever she wants,” the husband said, “but we already gave the grandkids something extra for Christmas.”

This lucky dream serves as a reminder that sometimes, you just have to listen to your gut feeling.

Similarly, in a stroke of luck that almost slipped away, a couple from South Carolina were found searching for their dream home after winning $200,000 from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The couple, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a $5 lottery ticket at Circle K on E. Main St. in Spartanburg, S.C. When the wife scratched the ticket, she initially thought it was a loser and threw it away. Little did she know that, she had almost thrown away a life-changing prize.

Her husband noticed the discarded ticket in the trash and suspected there might be an error. He pointed out to his wife, “You have a 12 on it!”

She picked up the ticket, scratched it further, and revealed the $200,000 jackpot.

The odds of winning such a prize in the Double Sided Dollars Extra Play game are slim, at 1 in 750,000. Only one more top prize remains in the game.