web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 29, 2024
- Advertisement -

Couple salvages $200K lottery ticket from trash

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a stroke of luck that almost slipped away, a couple from South Carolina is now searching for their dream home after winning $200,000 from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The couple, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a $5 lottery ticket at Circle K on E. Main St. in Spartanburg, S.C. When the wife scratched the ticket, she initially thought it was a loser and threw it away. Little did she know that, she had almost thrown away a life-changing prize.

Her husband noticed the discarded ticket in the trash and suspected there might be an error. He pointed out to his wife, “You have a 12 on it!”

She picked up the ticket, scratched it further, and revealed the $200,000 jackpot.

The odds of winning such a prize in the Double Sided Dollars Extra Play game are slim, at 1 in 750,000. Only one more top prize remains in the game.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.