VIDEO: Woman falls from moving vehicle in Nepal

NEPAL: In a shocking viral incident in Nepal, a woman fell out of a public vehicle that was plying on the road after its door suddenly opened.

The footage that Instagram handle @nebresultandnews0 shared has ignited discussions on road safety and driver accountability.

In the footage of the viral video, the woman can be seen seated near the door of a Scorpio SUV. As the vehicle moved along a busy road, the door swung open, which was improperly shut, and caused her to fall onto the hilly road. She narrowly escaped being hit by another vehicle.

The viral video has generated mixed reactions online. While some viewers blame the driver for negligence, others argue that the woman should have confirmed the door was properly locked or worn a seatbelt.

Comments on social media reflect divided opinions, with some stating, “It’s not the driver’s fault; she should have checked the door herself,” while others commend the driver for stopping to assist her.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The video serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vehicle safety measures, including properly securing doors and wearing seatbelts.

A similar incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, India, where a woman fell from a moving motorcycle and was nearly run over by a truck.

The Nepal incident has raised concerns about public transport safety and the importance of securing vehicle doors properly.

