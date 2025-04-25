WATCH: Man swinging from crane goes viral

A video showing a man swinging from a construction crane in Austin, Texas has gone viral, leaving social media users stunned.

The viral footage captures the man dangling from a high-rise crane in the city centre, attracting immediate attention both online and on the ground.

According to reports, the police received calls about a person hanging from a crane.

When officers arrived, they witnessed the man appearing to fall from the crane’s edge near the top of the building, prompting authorities to evacuate the area as a precaution.

Soon after, the man climbed down the crane ladder and entered a nearby tall building. His identity was not known at the time of the report, and no arrests were made, though investigations are ongoing.

The viral video was filmed by a person named Jack Zimmerman, who quickly gained online attention after posting it. The video spread rapidly across various social media platforms, with people sharing mixed reactions.

One crane operator expressed disappointment, saying, “As a crane operator, this really bothers me.” Another user commented, “It’s not that hard — just takes strength and knowledge.”

Read More: WATCH: Groom fulfils mother’s dream with helicopter wedding

As the video continues to go viral, it has sparked debate about safety, thrill-seeking, and social media attention. The viral moment has become one of the most talked-about clips this week, circulating widely and raising serious concerns about risky stunts.

Earlier, in a touching moment that went viral, a groom in India fulfilled his mother’s long-held dream by bringing his bride home in a helicopter.

The viral video of the grand arrival has captured the internet’s attention and is being widely shared across social media platforms.

The heartwarming scene, now a viral sensation, took place in Dhanderdu village, located in the Raipur Rani area of Haryana’s Panchkula district.

The video shows the groom, Sahil, his bride, and his proud mother seated in the helicopter—a moment that viewers have called emotional and unforgettable.