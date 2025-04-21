WATCH: Groom fulfils mother’s dream with helicopter wedding

In a touching moment that has gone viral, a groom in India fulfilled his mother’s long-held dream by bringing his bride home in a helicopter.

The viral video of the grand arrival has captured the internet’s attention and is being widely shared across social media platforms.

The heartwarming scene, now a viral sensation, took place in Dhanderdu village, located in the Raipur Rani area of Haryana’s Panchkula district.

The video shows the groom, Sahil, his bride, and his proud mother seated in the helicopter—a moment that viewers have called emotional and unforgettable.

Sahil revealed that since 2012, his mother had dreamed of welcoming her daughter-in-law in a helicopter.

At the time, they lived in a modest one-room house. Years later, he made that dream come true, making the occasion all the more special. The viral footage shows villagers gathered in amazement as the helicopter landed in their village.

The wedding procession (baraat) travelled from Yamunanagar to Raipur Rani on 7th April. Around 10 AM, the helicopter took off to collect the bride, creating a scene that quickly became viral online.

Due to the scale of the event, heavy security was in place, with police personnel, fire brigade vehicles, and ambulances stationed nearby.

Sahil proudly called the moment of fulfilling his mother’s wish “truly unforgettable,” and the internet agrees—making the video one of the most viral wedding moments of the year.

From the heartfelt family story to the dramatic helicopter arrival, this wedding continues to go viral, leaving people inspired by the power of love, dreams, and devotion.